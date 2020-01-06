Loki (LOKI) Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last week, Loki has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00004924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Loki has a total market capitalization of $16.80 million and approximately $31,407.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Loki Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 45,084,411 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

