LocalCoinSwap (LCS) One Day Volume Tops $149,476.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $548,166.00 and $149,476.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006088 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00048589 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00355866 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013342 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003186 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00014959 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 68.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009782 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LCS is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,562,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,084,818 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

