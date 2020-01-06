LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.55. LKQ posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. TheStreet raised LKQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on LKQ to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $38.00 price target on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

In other LKQ news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $199,600.00. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 13,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $487,709.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,770.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,506 shares of company stock worth $822,020 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in LKQ by 63.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in LKQ by 20.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in LKQ in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 68.7% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in LKQ by 233.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.86. 1,970,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,023. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average is $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. LKQ has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $36.63.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

