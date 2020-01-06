Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Given $19.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $19.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.23 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Legacy Housing an industry rank of 151 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Legacy Housing news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 1,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $30,208.50. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $30,224.25. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,438. Company insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 203.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 574,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 384,980 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 203,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 126,958 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,122,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Legacy Housing by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 63,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

LEGH traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.42. 25,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.42 million and a P/E ratio of 14.44. Legacy Housing has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.22 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 15.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Legacy Housing will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

