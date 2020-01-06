Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of LE stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $498.54 million, a PE ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 1.35. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $19.29.
Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.77 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Lands’ End
Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.
