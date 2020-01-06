Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of LE stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $498.54 million, a PE ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 1.35. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $19.29.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.77 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lands’ End during the second quarter worth $3,401,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 220.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 276,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 190,233 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 19.6% during the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,103,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,480,000 after buying an additional 54,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lands’ End during the second quarter worth $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.