Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) to “Market Perform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ProAssurance from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut ProAssurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ProAssurance has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.67.

ProAssurance stock opened at $36.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $45.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.37.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.61 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 3.86%. ProAssurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 870.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ProAssurance will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

