KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KAZ. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) target price on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.80) target price on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. KAZ Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 645 ($8.48).

Shares of KAZ opened at GBX 542.60 ($7.14) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 5.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 513.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 496.01. KAZ Minerals has a 1-year low of GBX 375.30 ($4.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 744.80 ($9.80).

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

