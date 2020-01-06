Jumei International (NYSE:JMEI) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jumei International (NYSE:JMEI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:JMEI opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10. Jumei International has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $2.80.

Get Jumei International alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jumei International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 170,345 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Jumei International by 57.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,866,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 677,779 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Jumei International by 114.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,124,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 600,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Jumei International by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Jumei International by 39.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 31,588 shares in the last quarter.

Jumei International Holding Limited operates as an online retailer of beauty products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers beauty products, such as cosmetics, skin care, cosmetic applicators, fragrance, and body care products; and beauty products for men, and baby and children. It also provides apparel and other lifestyle products, including women's wear, footwear, lingerie, handbags and luggage, men's wear, sportswear and sporting goods, accessories, home goods, and other lifestyle products, as well as baby, children, and maternity products; and snacks, cereals, and health supplements.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Jumei International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumei International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.