Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Trading Up 7.3%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) shares rose 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16, approximately 89,923 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 108,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13.

About Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF)

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

