iTicoin (ITI) Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One iTicoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00009494 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, iTicoin has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. iTicoin has a total market capitalization of $23,228.00 and $229.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get iTicoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00193458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.52 or 0.01530895 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00127544 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00025145 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

iTicoin Coin Profile

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. The official website for iTicoin is iticoin.com

Buying and Selling iTicoin

iTicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iTicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iTicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iTicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iTicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iTicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.