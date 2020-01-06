iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Holdings Raised by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 113,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 130,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,438,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 846,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,712,000 after purchasing an additional 45,130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.14. 388,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,722. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $114.59 and a 1 year high of $154.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.2637 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

