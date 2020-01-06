iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.95 and last traded at $11.02, 69,946 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $171,000.

