iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL) Stock Price Up 0.9%

iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.44 and last traded at $38.41, approximately 15,896 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $38.06.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.87.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.6572 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 142.3% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF in the second quarter worth about $557,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,707,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 143,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Finland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Finland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.