iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $70.58 and last traded at $70.60, approximately 708 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 40,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.07.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.67.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the third quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the third quarter worth $1,134,000.

