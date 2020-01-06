iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Stock Price Down 0.5%

iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.68 and last traded at $35.83, 1,039 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 99,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.64.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.6713 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 1,706.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.