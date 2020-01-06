iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) Trading 0.3% Higher

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $213.32 and last traded at $213.32, 1,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.66.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.35.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.2491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:JKK)

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.