iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) Trading 0.3% Higher

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $213.32 and last traded at $213.32, 1,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.66.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.35.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.2491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:JKK)
iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.
Featured Story: Economic Reports
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.