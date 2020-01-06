iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Stock Price Up 0.2%

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.58 and last traded at $33.56, approximately 1,257,321 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $33.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.3834 per share. This is a positive change from iShares International Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 28,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

