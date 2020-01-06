iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $125.89 and last traded at $125.89, 67 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.03.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.68.
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.7383 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.
About iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI)
iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).
