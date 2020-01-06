iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $125.89 and last traded at $125.89, 67 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.03.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.7383 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF stock. InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC owned approximately 0.62% of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI)

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

