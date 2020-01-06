iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Stock Price Down 0%

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)’s share price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.49 and last traded at $42.75, 940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 31,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.76.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.2294 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 24,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,935,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 265,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 64,299 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.