iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.45 and last traded at $24.45, approximately 400 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 38,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average of $23.18.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.3665 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVLU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,346,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,467,000 after acquiring an additional 467,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,089,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,164,000 after acquiring an additional 464,863 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $1,708,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $667,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 211.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 19,912 shares during the period.

