iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) were up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.25 and last traded at $31.25, approximately 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 142,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.15.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.81.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMTM. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 100,001 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 384,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000.

