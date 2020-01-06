iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,095,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded up $1.28 on Monday, hitting $325.09. 4,211,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,191,407. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $253.21 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $318.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $2.0391 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $8.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

