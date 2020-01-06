IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IQE is the world leading supplier of semiconductor wafer products for wireless and optoelectronic components, photovoltaics and silicon based epitaxy. To fully leverage the most from your intellectual property, they can supply you with process optimized, cost effective, world-class wafers from any of their worldwide manufacturing sites. “

IQEPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of IQE from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IQE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of IQEPF stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73. IQE has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.20.

IQE Company Profile

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

