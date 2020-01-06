Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Verra Mobility (VRRM)

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/3/2020 – Verra Mobility was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/2/2020 – Verra Mobility was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

12/25/2019 – Verra Mobility was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

12/19/2019 – Verra Mobility was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

12/11/2019 – Verra Mobility was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

12/3/2019 – Verra Mobility was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

11/26/2019 – Verra Mobility was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Shares of VRRM traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,032. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Verra Mobility Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04.

Get Verra Mobility Corp alerts:

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $128.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.65 million. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 17,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $243,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Verra Mobility by 317.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.