Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Purchased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 95,200.0% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth about $67,000.

NYSEARCA:PCY traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $29.51. 1,752,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,564. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.23. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1176 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%.

