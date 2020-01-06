Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 114.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 3.7% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $43,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $513,000. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 12.1% during the third quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO now owns 37,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 11.6% during the third quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 12,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $655.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.15.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $595.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,583. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $455.15 and a one year high of $601.60. The company has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $585.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $540.52.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.44. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.15, for a total value of $568,850.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,488.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total transaction of $7,183,458.08. Insiders sold 25,319 shares of company stock worth $14,351,365 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

