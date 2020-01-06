Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on INTU. ValuEngine lowered Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Intuit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $281.67.

INTU opened at $264.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit has a 12 month low of $189.76 and a 12 month high of $295.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $261.90 and a 200 day moving average of $267.82.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total transaction of $18,785,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $58,618,414.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 549,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,742,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 58.2% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 76,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 28,226 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.3% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.9% in the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 86,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

