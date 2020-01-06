International Paper (NYSE:IP) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IP. Stephens set a $50.00 target price on shares of International Paper and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of IP stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.90. International Paper has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $48.24.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 26.97%. International Paper’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IP. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 31,621 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in International Paper by 72.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 135,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 56,971 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in International Paper by 1.5% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 520,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,773,000 after purchasing an additional 26,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 322.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

