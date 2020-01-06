Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,618 ($21.28).

ICP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,530 ($20.13) to GBX 1,580 ($20.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,790 ($23.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,635 ($21.51) to GBX 1,720 ($22.63) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,329 ($17.48) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,626 ($21.39). 372,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11. Intermediate Capital Group has a 1-year low of GBX 969.50 ($12.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,651 ($21.72). The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,562.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,431.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Intermediate Capital Group’s payout ratio is 0.71%.

In related news, insider Virginia Holmes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,538 ($20.23), for a total transaction of £153,800 ($202,315.18).

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.