INT Chain Reaches Market Cap of $6.23 Million (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One INT Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx Korea, OKEx, Ethfinex and Allcoin. During the last seven days, INT Chain has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. INT Chain has a total market cap of $6.23 million and approximately $929,941.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00038631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $467.23 or 0.06018474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00028207 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00036034 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001799 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00001273 BTC.

INT Chain Profile

INT Chain (CRYPTO:INT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io . INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling INT Chain

INT Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Ethfinex, Allcoin, OKEx Korea and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

