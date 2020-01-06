Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) SVP Sells 25,630 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total transaction of $5,610,919.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,517 shares in the company, valued at $7,556,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VRTX stock traded up $6.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $224.06. 81,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.81. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $163.68 and a one year high of $225.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $949.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

