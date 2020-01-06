Insider Selling: O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeremy Adam Fletcher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 29th, Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 3,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.51, for a total transaction of $1,534,785.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $3.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $434.81. 35,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,277. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $329.86 and a 1-year high of $454.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $441.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 527.13%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $436.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $489.53.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

