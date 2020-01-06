Insider Selling: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells 625 Shares of Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $206,868.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,202.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ILMN traded up $2.79 on Monday, reaching $325.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,156. The stock has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $263.30 and a 1 year high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.94 and its 200 day moving average is $311.52.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 67,829.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $832,279,000 after buying an additional 2,257,377 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,315,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $400,182,000 after buying an additional 517,226 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 753,124 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $229,115,000 after buying an additional 336,821 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Illumina by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,371,087 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $504,766,000 after buying an additional 188,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in Illumina by 481.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 109,334 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,251,000 after buying an additional 90,540 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus increased their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $380.00 price target on Illumina and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.57.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

