Insider Buying: Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Major Shareholder Buys 10,300 Shares of Stock

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $38,213.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marchex alerts:

On Thursday, January 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,505 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $5,583.55.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 31,949 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $121,086.71.

On Monday, December 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 12,500 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $45,125.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 400 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,420.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,600 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $40,386.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 12,581 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,946.57.

On Friday, November 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 7,300 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,119 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $40,172.43.

On Thursday, November 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 41,400 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $171,810.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,600 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $85,078.00.

Shares of Marchex stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,990. Marchex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $160.74 million, a P/E ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Marchex by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 29,234 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Marchex by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marchex by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 78,062 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Marchex by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 421,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its stake in Marchex by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MCHX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marchex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.