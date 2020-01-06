Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Earns “Strong-Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $12.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Infinera from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infinera from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Infinera from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Infinera from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.27.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.69. Infinera has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $325.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.09 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Infinera by 18.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Infinera by 9.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 268,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 23,405 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Infinera during the second quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Infinera by 95.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 10,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

