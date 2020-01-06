Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $79.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $98.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INCY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Incyte from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Incyte from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.79.

Shares of INCY opened at $77.90 on Thursday. Incyte has a one year low of $69.12 and a one year high of $96.79. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.44.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $551.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $192,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,436 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,310 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Incyte by 49.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Incyte by 617.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

