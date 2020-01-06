Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $79.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $98.00.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on INCY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Incyte from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Incyte from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.79.
Shares of INCY opened at $77.90 on Thursday. Incyte has a one year low of $69.12 and a one year high of $96.79. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.44.
In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $192,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,436 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,310 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Incyte by 49.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Incyte by 617.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.
Incyte Company Profile
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
