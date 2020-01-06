Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Incyte from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Incyte from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Incyte from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.79.

Get Incyte alerts:

NASDAQ INCY opened at $77.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97. Incyte has a one year low of $69.12 and a one year high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.84 and its 200-day moving average is $83.44.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, insider Paul Trower sold 16,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,327,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,318.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 3,165 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $300,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,354,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,436 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,310 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Incyte by 180.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 18.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 995,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,548,000 after purchasing an additional 152,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,806,000 after purchasing an additional 18,193 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 46.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth about $331,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.