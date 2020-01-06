ICON (ICX) Market Capitalization Tops $62.45 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001605 BTC on major exchanges including Allbit, Gate.io, Bithumb and CoinTiger. ICON has a market capitalization of $62.45 million and $6.32 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00195219 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.62 or 0.01533317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00017311 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00128313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00025285 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ICON

ICON uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,030,256 coins. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, CoinTiger, Hotbit, Gate.io, OOOBTC, OKEx, Allbit, Huobi, IDEX, DragonEX, ABCC, Bithumb, Upbit, COSS, Rfinex, HitBTC and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

