Hydro Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.91 Million (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last week, Hydro has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Hydro has a market capitalization of $7.91 million and $586,066.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, CoinEx, BitForex and IDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hydro alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00039539 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $448.42 or 0.06031034 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00028973 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00036058 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001918 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00026218 BTC.

Hydro Profile

Hydro (HYDRO) is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BitForex, IDEX, CoinEx, IDAX, DEx.top, BitMart, Upbit, Fatbtc and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.