Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. TheStreet upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of HBMD stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 28,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,989. The stock has a market cap of $318.09 million, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.35. Howard Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.77.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.14 million. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 10.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howard Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Poynot sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $42,425.00. 23.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

