HNI (NYSE:HNI) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HNI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HNI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. TheStreet upgraded HNI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of HNI opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. HNI has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $42.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.19.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. HNI had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HNI will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian E. Stern sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $788,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,966.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,159 shares of company stock valued at $874,401 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in HNI by 64.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 16,098 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in HNI in the second quarter worth $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in HNI by 7.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 11,515 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HNI by 83.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in HNI by 5.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

