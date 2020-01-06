High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.082 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

High Income Securities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE PCF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.98. 2,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,042. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45. High Income Securities Fund has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $9.27.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

