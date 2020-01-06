Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company, the Company provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is based in Clearwater, Florida. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HRTG. TheStreet raised Heritage Insurance from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Heritage Insurance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Heritage Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

HRTG stock opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $387.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21. Heritage Insurance has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $16.38.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $131.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.96 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 3.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

In related news, CEO Bruce Lucas sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $1,077,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 801,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,522,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 112,650.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 71.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

