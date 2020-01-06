Head-To-Head Contrast: Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) & Five Point (NYSE:FPH)

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) and Five Point (NYSE:FPH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Tejon Ranch has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five Point has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tejon Ranch and Five Point’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tejon Ranch 2.88% 0.27% 0.22% Five Point -25.69% -2.68% -1.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tejon Ranch and Five Point, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tejon Ranch 0 0 0 0 N/A Five Point 0 1 3 0 2.75

Five Point has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.71%. Given Five Point’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Five Point is more favorable than Tejon Ranch.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tejon Ranch and Five Point’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tejon Ranch $45.62 million 9.08 $4.26 million N/A N/A Five Point $48.99 million 20.46 -$34.71 million ($0.36) -18.81

Tejon Ranch has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Five Point.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.8% of Tejon Ranch shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Five Point shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Tejon Ranch shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Five Point shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tejon Ranch beats Five Point on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co. operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development. It is also involved in the activities related to communications leases, and landscape maintenance. This segment leases land to 2 auto service stations with convenience stores, 13 fast-food operations, 2 full-service restaurants, a motel, an antique shop, and a post office; various microwave repeater locations, radio and cellular transmitter sites, and fiber optic cable routes; and 32 acres of land for an electric power plant. The Resort/Residential Real Estate Development segment engages in the land entitlement, land planning and pre-construction engineering, land stewardship, and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment includes oil and gas royalties, rock and aggregate royalties, and royalties from a cement operation leased to National Cement Company of California, Inc.; and the management of water assets and water infrastructure. The Farming segment farms permanent crops, including wine grapes in 1,197 acres, almonds in 1,966 acres, and pistachios in 1,062 acres. It also manages the farming of alfalfa and forage mix on 775 acres in the Antelope Valley; and leases 1,000 acres of land for growing vegetables, as well as permanent crops. The Ranch Operations segment offers game management and ancillary land services comprising grazing leases and filming, as well as various guided hunts. The company was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in Lebec, California.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016. Five Point Holdings, LLC was founded in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.