HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $214.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LGND. ValuEngine raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.20.

Shares of LGND opened at $101.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 32.96 and a current ratio of 33.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $84.45 and a 52 week high of $144.95.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 388.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 188.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1,763.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $68,000.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

