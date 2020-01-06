Grin (GRIN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $27.65 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 6th. Grin has a market capitalization of $30.48 million and $27.65 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00012882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, Hotbit, BitForex and LBank. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000582 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 114.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 30,488,280 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, KuCoin, Bisq, Coinall, LBank, Hotbit and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.