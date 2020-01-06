Graphcoin Hits Market Cap of $1,320.00 (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Graphcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Graphcoin has a market capitalization of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00450688 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005864 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000268 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001303 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Graphcoin Profile

GRPH is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net . The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

