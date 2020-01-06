Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €114.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MOR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Independent Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MorphoSys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €119.86 ($139.37).

Shares of MOR opened at €125.90 ($146.40) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a PE ratio of -41.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €118.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €104.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.63. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of €79.70 ($92.67) and a 1 year high of €131.00 ($152.33).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

