Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) in a report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GDDY. TheStreet raised Godaddy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Godaddy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.44.

GDDY opened at $68.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.14, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.67. Godaddy has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $82.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.32.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.20. Godaddy had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $760.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Godaddy will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total value of $57,400.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,917.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 387 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $27,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,160 shares of company stock worth $1,884,952. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 1,467.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

