Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $195.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Global Payments’ shares have outperformed its industry in a year's time. Its acquisition of Total System Services has given it a vast exposure to fast growing payments market globally with physical and virtual presence in more than 100 countries. The company remains a leader in providing payment software, e-commerce and omni-channel solutions. The company’s operating cash flow has been increasing over the years, which provides room for investment. Its 2019 guidance, which reflects earnings growth, is impressive. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings has been revised 1.1% and 4.6% upward over the past 60 days for 2020 and 2021. However, the company suffers from a rising debt level. Its earnings are also expected to face currency volatility, owing to its worldwide presence.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GPN. UBS Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 price target on Global Payments and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Global Payments from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Global Payments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.97.

NYSE GPN opened at $184.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $99.92 and a 52 week high of $186.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.36.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.195 dividend. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 15.03%.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,376.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,787 shares in the company, valued at $302,628.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,677 shares of company stock worth $1,642,169. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 784,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 33.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

